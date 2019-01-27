JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

After spending over Rs 14 cr in translocating villagers, MP seeks Centre's help to get lions from Gujarat

Modi lays foundation for AIIMS in Tamil Nadu
Business Standard

Christopher Nolan's next film to release in July 2020

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next film will hit the theatres in July 2020.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. announced Friday that Nolan's next film would open in IMAX on July 17, 2020.

The project was also described as an "event film", although any other specifics including title, plot and cast were not revealed.

Warner Bros released Nolan's last directorial venture "Dunkirk" on the same weekend in 2017.

Nolan's new film is the third title slated to release on July 17, 2020, joining Paramount's "The SpongeBob Movie" and Fox's "Bob's Burgers".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements