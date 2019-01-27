Christopher Nolan's next film to release in July 2020

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next will hit the theatres in July 2020.

According to Variety, announced Friday that Nolan's next would open in on July 17, 2020.

The project was also described as an "event film", although any other specifics including title, plot and cast were not revealed.

released Nolan's last directorial venture "Dunkirk" on the same weekend in 2017.

Nolan's new is the third title slated to release on July 17, 2020, joining Paramount's "The SpongeBob Movie" and Fox's "Bob's Burgers".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)