CIL asked Mahagenco to augment coal stock at thermal power plants

State-owned had requested Mahagenco, which supplies power to Maharashtra, to augment the lifting of coal in order to build up fuel stocks at various thermal power stations (TPS) before the start of monsoon.

There are reports that Maharashtra is facing shortage of electricity due to paucity of coal.

"It is requested to kindly augment lifting of coal in order to build up coal stocks at various TPS of Mahagenco before monsoon advances," arm Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) had said in a letter dated June 22 to Mahagenco, seen by PTI.

Maharashtra State Power Generation Co (Mahagenco) had requested WCL to supply 10.5 rakes of coal per day to its power plants in June against 22.5 rakes per day.

In the letter, WCL had cautioned that as monsoon has already entered in Maharashtra and likely to be very active in coming days, coal production as well as dispatches may be hampered.

"Normally, during rainy season, it is observed that the coal production ranges around 0.8 lakh tonne per day. Hence for uninterrupted supply of electricity in monsoon season, it is advisable to augment the at various power plants of Mahagenco as per the programme filed for the month of June'21," WCL had said.

WCL and Mahagenco have always been working hand in hand for fulfilment of energy needs of the country. In the past also, all out efforts were taken by both to augment coal supplies in difficult times, even in COVID-19 situation, the letter said.

When contacted, a official did not offer any comment.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said the state is facing a shortage of 3,500-4,000 MW of electricity supply and blamed "mismanagement and lack of planning" on part of CIL for the situation.

He had said Coal India, a Maharatna PSU and the largest producer of the fossil fuel, has failed to ensure timely supply of coal for thermal power generation plants in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Raut had said, "Maharashtra is facing a shortage of electricity supply between 3,500 and 4,000 MW. It is due to Coal India's unorganised functioning and lack of planning which has resulted in Maharashtra facing a severe shortage of coal."



Mahagenco generates power for more than 1,50,00,000 end consumers in Maharashtra, according to its website.

