Citizenship Bill 2019 becomes law with President Ram Nath Kovind's assent

President on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.

According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.



The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.