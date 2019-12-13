JUST IN
Citizenship Bill 2019 becomes law with President Ram Nath Kovind's assent

According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.

According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.
 

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 00:05 IST

