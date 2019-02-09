Citizenship bill: protests continue in Manipur

Markets were closed and effigies of and others were burnt and roads were blocked as protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) continued across on Saturday.

Vendors of the Khwairamband Market here, considered the largest women's market in the world, was also closed as they rendered their support to the on-going protest demanding withdrawal of the

The women vendors also resolved to close the market till February 11, their leaders told reporters.

"It is time for both the ruling and opposition parties to unite leaving behind their differences and fight for withdrawal of the CAB," they said.

The seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in even if they do not possess any document.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 and has been awaiting the Rajya Sabha nod.

Indigenous people of the region are afraid that identity would be lost if the Bill was enacted.

Effigies of Modi, Union Home Minister and N Biren Singh were burnt by protesters at Tera locality in district and Yairipok in district.

Security forces also foiled an attempt to block one lane of National Highway-102 at Singjamei in Imphal town.

Elsewhere, despite large scale deployment of security forces, protesters at different pockets in district blocked roads affecting vehicular traffic, officials said.

Convenor of People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC), Phundreimayum Abdullah, demanded that an exercise similar to the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be conducted in the state to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, M Angamba called for boycotting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alleging that legislators remained silent at this critical juncture.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)