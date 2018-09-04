Silver futures soften by 0.17% on weak global cues

Taking subdued cues from the global market, silver prices declined by 0.17 per cent to Rs 37,559 per kg in futures trade today as participants reduced their exposure.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December fell by Rs 65, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 37,559 per kg in business turnover of 156 lots.

Likewise, the for delivery in September contracts 32, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 36,784 per kg in 3 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in silver futures to a weak trend in the overseas.

Globally, silver fell 0.03 per cent to USD 14.45 an ounce in

