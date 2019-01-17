Class 12 student commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Apparently depressed over not being able to appear in examination, a Class 12 student of near here allegedly committed suicide, police said Thursday.

Nishant Vishwakarma, who studied at the government-run residential school at Bohani near here, jumped before a moving train near Gotegaon town Wednesday night, additional SP Rajesh Tiwari said.

Before taking the extreme step, the deceased had posted a message for his brother and friends on Facebook, he said, adding his body was recovered Thursday morning.

Due to illness, the student was currently staying with his family at Gotegaon, he said.

He said before killing himself, the teenager left behind a message for his brother and friends on that read, "Sorry Yaro...I am Sad, Ye Karna Pada Yaar, na, Jise mere pass aana ho, aa jana, Main Mil jaunga," (sorry friends, I am sad, I have to do this, don't cry, those who want to come to me, can come, I will be there)."



Nishant Vishwakarma's father alleged his son took the extreme step as the school principal had suspended him twice.

said his son was currently at home since he had a boil in his leg.

was depressed as he could not appear in examination, he said.

Police have registered a case and investigating further, Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased and a group of students staged a protest at the school Thursday demanding the principal's removal.

