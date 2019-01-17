Ritesh Batra's 'Photograph' to have its European premiere at Berlinale 2019

Batra's next film "Photograph" is set to have its European premiere at the 69th Berlin International

According to the festival's official website, the film will be presented under the 'Berlinale Special films' category at the Berlinale 2019.

The festival revealed the line-up on Thursday.

Batra, known for narrating heartfelt stories with universal appeal, such as "The Lunchbox" and "Sense of an Ending", also shared the on

"Hello all, # will also be screened at the #berlinale2019



Berlinale Special Gala von Batra mit Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha, Saharsh Kumar Shukla," the filmmaker tweeted.

and Sanya Malhotra, the film is jointly produced by India, and USA-based companies.

The film will have its world premiere at the Sundance before it goes to the Berlinale.

Apart from "Photograph", Zoya Akhtar's hip hop drama "Gully Boy" is also part of the 'Berlinale Special films'. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer will have its world premiere at the movie gala.

Other films in the category are: features Chiwetel Ejiofor-directed "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind", "Brecht", "Celle que vous croyez" ("Who You Think I Am"), (The North), "Peter Lindbergh - Women Stories" and documentaries "ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch", "Es hatte schlimmer kommen konnen" ("It Could Have Been Worse - Mario Adorf"), "Lampenfieber" ("Kids in the Spotlight"), "Watergate - Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President" and



"Weil du nur einmal lebst - Die Toten Hosen auf Tour" ("You Only Live Once - Die Toten Hosen on Tour").

National Award winning filmmaker Rima Das' "Bulbul Can Sing" will also have its European premiere at the Berlinale.

The Assamese feature will be presented under the 'Generation 2019: Hell-Bent Women - On Both Sides Of The Camera' segment.

The prestigious film extravaganza will be held from February 7 to February 17.

