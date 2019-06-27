CM reviews work of Rural Development department

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Thursday instructed that funds allotted by the 14th Finance Commission for installing street lights, water tanks and construction of paver block roads in villages should be completed by September 30 this year.

Reviewing works of Rural Development Department here, Das directed that construction works under Prime Minister Housing and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Housing Scheme should be completed by October 10 this year.

The chief minister instructed that allocation of houses under Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Housing Scheme should be done only in the name of women.

Reviewing MNREGA scheme, Das said that MNREGA is a very important scheme for all round development of villages, the poor and the farmers.

The chief minister said the state government is working for water harvesting in the entire state.

Trench-cum-bund scheme will now be launched in the entire state in Mission Mode, he added



The review meeting was informed that about Rs 4000 crore is being spent to build and strengthen rural roads and pools this year, the release said.

Under the Chief Minister Gram Setu Scheme, Rs 600 crore will be spent, it added.

Rural Works Secretary Aradhana Patnaik said that 9,591 km of new roads were constructed from the state endowment scheme in the present regime, whereas only 13,562 km roads could be constructed since the formation of the state till 2014.

Similarly, under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Scheme 13,274 km of new roads were constructed.

Under the Chief Minister Gram Setu scheme, 558 bridges were constructed during the last four-and-a-half-years, the release said.

Rural Development Secretary Avinash Kumar said that there was a target of constructing 5,28,791 houses in the state, out of which 4,53,770 houses were completed.

The government is working for women empowerment. Water, electricity, toilets and LPG gas cylinders will also be provided in all the houses made under Prime Minister Housing and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Housing Scheme, the release added.

