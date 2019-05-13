Maha: Naxals torch road-building equipment in Gadchiroli

Naxals torched a water tanker and two other road construction machines at a site of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in in Maharashtra's district, police said Monday.

The incident, at a between Emli and Mangutha, took place Sunday night, a station said, adding that a group of around 40 uniformed- Maoists were involved.

"They set ablaze a water tanker, and a road roller. Other material at the site was also torched. Panchnama is underway and a police team is at the site for further probe and action," he said.

Last week too, Naxals had burnt down road-construction equipment in Kasansur in teshil, the added.

The constant attack on such developmental works inconveniences villagers, and Sunday's arson incident will force them to endure hardships in commuting during monsoon, an said.

