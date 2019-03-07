Woman kills self, son in Jharkhand

A woman committed suicide by hanging herself along with her five-year-old son after a fight with her mother-in-law in Jharkhand's district on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, Begula Soren hanged herself, along with her son, from a ceiling fan at Bodo village in

Her body has been sent for postmortem.

Her husband has been arrested and is being interrogated.

"During interrogation, her husband informed that she had a fight with her mother-in-law on Wednesday night. The initial investigation indicates it's a case of suicide," said Santosh Kumar Mishra, of Police, to reporters.

--IANS

ns/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)