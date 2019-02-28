Bengaluru-bound train gets wrapped in 'Awesome Assam' colours

The Tourism Department has begun promoting its 'Awesome Assam' campaign on a Bengaluru-bound train to tap the " potential" of advertising through this medium.

became the first such train on Wednesday to be completely branded by the state government campaign on its exteriors, a release issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The department plans to run the campaign on three NFR trains.

The KamakhyaYasvantpur AC Express, which covers a distance of around 3,025 km to reach Bengaluru, was flagged off by Tourism in the presence of other senior officials, the release said.

"The idea of vinyl wrapping of trains to tap the potential of using train exteriors as a medium of advertisement was initiated by Piyush Goyal," it said, adding, the procedures were recently simplified by bringing the branding tariffs based on per-train basis.

After the simplification process, became the "first state to grab the opportunity to use this unique advertising medium" for propagation of the 'Awesome Assam' campaign.

Stating that the train passes through many cities and towns across en route to its destination, the release said there are "very good prospects" this campaign will provide a "quantum boost" to the tourism sector of Assam, owing to the high visibility.

Plans are also afoot to promote 'Awesome Assam' on trains travelling to destinations like and (Jammu and Kashmir), it said.

