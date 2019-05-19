College director, principal held for taking bribe in Jhalawar

The Anti- Bureau on Saturday arrested the and the principal of a private college in district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a student to relax her attendance requirement and pass her in practical exams, an ACB said.

Vardhaman Teachers Training College's Sanjay Jain, 50, and its acting principal Savita Pathak, 35, had demanded Rs 30,000 as bribe from Harshini Rathore, who is pursuing B.Ed from the college in Pidawa town, said ASP Bhawani

The bribe amount was agreed for Rs 25,000 after negotiations, he added.

Rathore had filed a complaint on May 13.

The said the accused were arrested accepting Rs 10,000 from the student, he said.

The accused will be produced before ACB court in Kota Sunday, he added.

