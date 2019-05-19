Rj govt asks police to register FIRs at SP, DC offices

-
Rajasthan government on Saturday directed the state police to make arrangements to register FIRs at the offices of the SPs and deputy commissioners if a local police station refuses to lodge the case.
Addition Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup wrote a letter to DGP Kapil Garg, asking him to make arrangement to register FIRs at the offices of SPs and deputy commissioners.
The FIRs registered there will be forwarded to police stations for investigation and departmental action will be take against the SHO for not registering the case at his police station.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had taken this decision in the wake of the Alwar gangrape case in which the victim's husband has said his complaint was not registered initially by police.
