Commission should be formed to assess PM Imran Khan's 'mental health', says former Pak premier

and former on Thursday slammed for his late night address to the nation, saying a commission should be set up to check his "mental health".

Khan in his address to the nation on Tuesday midnight announced to form a high-powered panel to probe the massive debt piled up in the last 10 years during the regimes of the Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

"A high-powered commission should be formed to assess the mental health of the it has never happened in the country's history that any of the state addressed the nation in the odd hours," the PML-N leader told a conference here.

Abbasi, who served as the of Pakistan from August 2017 to May 2018, said it was prerogative of the government to set up a commission to probe any issue and he is ready to face any investigation.

Khan claimed that a massive Rs 24,000 billion debt has piled up in the last 10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)