Complainant arrested for faking robbery in Odisha

A complainant in a robbery case in district has turned out to be the perpetrator of the crime, with the police arresting him for allegedly hatching the plot to cash.

Prakash Das (26), who had lodged a complaint on Monday that bike-borne miscreants had snatched Rs seven lakh from him near Tarando on Cuttack-Chandaballi state highway, was found to have faked the robbery, police said.

The accused, an employee of a private company in district, had allegedly authored the plot to the cash, officers at Nikirai Police Station here said



Das, a native of Sabalanga village, was arrested on Wednesday and he confessed to the crime, they said.

"He had hatched the conspiracy to embezzle the cash and scripted the drama to tide over the financial crisis that he was going through.

"There were loose ends in the FIR lodged by Das and the statement recorded before the police during the investigation. His statements on the purported robbery were replete with inconsistencies, that raised our suspicion," the police officers said.

Das was then subjected to intense interrogation.

"Initially he denied any involvement in the crime. Later, however, he spilled the beans," they said.

Das, who had no past history of crime, was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks on Wednesday.

