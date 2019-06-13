Realhub Adds New Team Members Prior to Re-launch

/ -- com previously the most visited platform, in business since 1998, announced the addition of several new team members including and Harrison

The globally recognized brand was an early pioneer in with the first to launch key features like guided tours, home data aggregation and related services including home values about 20 years back. The new iteration of services will make it far more efficient for Realtors to acquire customers from foreign countries.

According to Realhub's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Chainani, "Realhub builds upon a simple premise that the world is getting increasingly globalized. The cross border residential buy-sell market is the fastest growing segment of the overall transactional space, with some estimates that peg its size at $1.5 trillion in dollar volume. It's exciting to leverage our global brand on a bigger footprint and serve this vast market segment with convenience and efficiency. Our Realtor friendly features will serve as a neutral, adjunct customer acquisition platform, enhancing the value of Realtor services."



Bill Coffman, adds, "Our key advantage comes from the nexus of our proprietary with our extensive data set, creating a best-in-class user experience, for an irresistible value proposition to our home buyers and home sellers."



Realhub calls itself The Global Hub, a claim it does not take lightly. When the new service launches in a few months, buyers and sellers of homes will feel empowered, since their Realtors can now bring them clients from anywhere in the world.

Harrison chimes in, "Financial inclusion through the realization of true Fair Value by a seller is our core principle. In a perfectly competitive market everybody wins. Realhub intends to make the large investments necessary for our platform development and scalability. We do not anticipate any difficulty in closing funding to take Realhub to the next level. We are all enthused by the excitement our re-launch is generating."



Realhub is a global information hub for every type of that is expected to be 'live' by year end 2019.

About Realhub:



Built for ambitious, leading, innovative agencies just like yours. Realhub is the to the professional agent helping you sell more property, with fewer staff in less time. Join the from offices of every size, with brands like the entire LJ Hooker, Belle Property and Barry Plant franchises as well as thought leading brands like Cunningham's, Morton and Harris Real Estate you're in good company.

Together with our team of loyal agencies, we're building the future of real estate marketing, backed by real people, offering fast local support.

Change is hard, not changing is harder. We're migration specialists though, and we're constantly moving large groups with minimal friction.

You need the most powerful and easy to use platform available regardless of if you're a single agent growing your personal brand or a full service agency with hundreds of agents. We've got integrations across the entire of printers, installers, photographers, floorplanners, copywriters, newspapers. All your marketing, in one place.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)