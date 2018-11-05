Condor Ferries Chooses RateGain for Next-Gen Revenue Management

/ --



Integrates with RateGain's FerryGain, to Receive Accurate Forecasting & Pricing Recommendations



RateGain, the in BI, distribution & revenue management, for travel & hospitality industry, today announced its strategic partnership with Ferries, one of the leading operators of passenger & freight services, to streamline and enhance their capabilities. The integration with would allow the company to accurately forecast demand of their sailings, and receive effective price recommendations. This partnership is part of Condor's digital strategy to improve customer experience and forecast demand.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779653/Condor_Ferries_Chooses_RateGain.jpg )



Commenting on the partnership, Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain, said, " Ferries is a and is investing in providing a seamless experience to its customers. We are proud to collaborate with them and are confident that integrating with would streamline and upscale their capabilities."



The easy-to-use UI of would facilitate Ferries with strong analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) reports and would provide filters to choose sailing dates, vessels, etc. for forecasting and price recommendation.

Kerry Jalie, Condor Ferries' of Change Management & Development, said, "Condor's pricing model is complex as it requires daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal variations in seat inventory along with historic data to allow for accurate forecasting and revenue optimisation.

We selected for their proven experience and expertise in the and are delighted to be the launch customer for their Product. We are confident that our partnership will prove beneficial for Condor's business."



FerryGain is a new age tool designed specifically for the ferries, to provide them with accurate forecasting and pricing insights using advanced techniques.

About Condor Ferries:



Founded in 1964, is an operator of passenger & freight services. The company runs the high-speed ferries, Condor Liberation, & Condor Rapide. It also operates Clipper, a conventional car, passenger & freight-carrying vessel, & Goodwill, a freight-only ship. Each year, Condor Ferries carries around 800,000 passengers & 200,000 passenger vehicles.

Please visit



About RateGain:



is a leading provider of for the Travel & Hospitality Industry. provides the latest technology in rate intelligence, price optimization, seamless electronic distribution, & brand engagement. In 2018, RateGain acquired to become the leading, comprehensive travel & Please visit rategain.com.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)