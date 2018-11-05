JUST IN
Mizoram CM writes to PM Modi, seeks chief electoral officer's removal

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the immediate removal of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S B Shashank.

The people of Mizoram have lost faith in Shashank, who, according to a section of media, had complained to the Election Commission (EC) that principal secretary (home) Lalnunmawia Chuaungo was interfering in the poll process, the chief minister wrote.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 28.

"As people have lost faith in him, the only solution for smooth conduct of Assembly elections 2018 now would be removal of CEO S B Sashank from office forthwith," the chief minister wrote in his letter to the prime minister. A copy of the letter is available with PTI.

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 17:40 IST

