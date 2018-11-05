Mizoram CM writes to PM Modi, seeks chief electoral officer's removal

Monday wrote to seeking the immediate removal of (CEO) S B Shashank.

The people of have lost faith in Shashank, who, according to a section of media, had complained to the (EC) that (home) Lalnunmawia Chuaungo was interfering in the poll process, the wrote.

Elections to the 40-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 28.

"As people have lost faith in him, the only solution for smooth conduct of Assembly elections 2018 now would be removal of S B Sashank from office forthwith," the wrote in his letter to the A copy of the letter is available with PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)