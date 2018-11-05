Facilitation booth at IGI to provide info in 10 languages to tourists

A special counter that will provide information in ten languages to tourists was Monday installed at the International (IGI) airport here, an official statement said.

for Tourism K J Alphons inaugurated the facilitation booth that will cater to both international and domestic tourists, 24 hours of the day, seven days a week.

"The has set-up this counter with an objective to provide 24x7 information to both domestic and international visitors arriving at Airport, New Delhi," the statement said.

Manned by two staffers and a supervisor, the counter will answer the queries of tourists and also guide them with information, it added.

"The counter will also be connected to the 24x7 helpline-- of the through which the non-English speaking tourists will get guidance in French, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Arabic," the statement said.

Located outside the arrival area on the International side of the airport, the booth will also be stocked with high quality tourist literature and brochures.

The ministry will be opening such counters in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)