Massive fire in chemical factory in Ambernath near Mumbai

A massive fire broke out Monday in a in Ambernath in neighbouring district, injuring four persons and forcing Central Railway to halt in the area as its tracks are about a 100 metres away from the site of incident.

A from Ambernath MIDC said that the blaze was reported at around 2pm from the Persia Chemical Factory situated in Morivali MIDC, over 60 kilometres from here.

Personnel, fire engines and tankers from units of Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar have been rushed to the site, he added.

K G of station said that four workers were injured.

"There were 13 workers inside the factory at the time of fire and all started running when it broke out. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are out of danger," said.

He said that the fire is under control and cooling operations were underway.

CR informed that the Down line between Ambernath and Badlapur was shut between 3:53pm and 4:20pm as a precautionary measure due to the thick fumes emanating from the fire.

One suburban train and a long-distance one were caught up on the tracks for a while due to the fire, he said, adding that no service was cancelled as yet.

informed that a case was being registered, adding that MIDC officials and factory inspectors were on the spot.

