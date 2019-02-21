Cong alleges PM busy in film shot in Corbett, had 'chai-samosa' after Pulwama strike;BJP hits back

Gloves were off on Thursday between the and the BJP over the Pulwama strike, with the opposition party citing to allege that was busy shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14 till hours after the attack, and the ruling party hitting back saying they have "no face" to raise questions on Modi's nationalism.

After maintaining a silence for nearly a week over the terror strike that killed 40 CRPF personnel, Congress' spokesperson addressed a press conference to claim that the continued to "have tea, samosas, at seven o'clock in a PWD guest house when every single Indian household didn't eat food".

He also accused BJP of indulging in "politicisation of terrorism" in his speech in on Sunday.

Sharply reacting to Surjewala's comments, Shah at a party event in said it was condemnable that the has "politicised" the Pulwama attack, and asserted that people have full trust in Modi's commitment to root out terrorism.

The BJP also asked with what face the was raising questions against the

Slamming the Congress for targeting the Prime Minister on the Pulwama attack, dubbed its allegations "shameful" and said they have exposed the party's "true colours" after it kept a "facade" of standing with security forces and the government following the terror strike.

"Congress called the names, it raised doubts over the surgical strikes (on terror havens in Pakistan), it accused the with soldiers' blood, Congress' (Navjot Singh) Sidhu embraced chief, the previous Congress cried when terrorists were killed," the said.

Reacting to Shah's remarks, Surjewala said he should not forget that it was a Congress government that taught a lesson in 1947, in 1965 and in 1971.

At the press conference, the Congress also alleged that "in his hunger for power, the prime minister has forgotten 'raj dharma' (duty of governance)."



Citing reports in some Hindi dailies, Surjewala gave a timeline of events saying the terror attack happened at 3:10 pm on February 14 with the Congress reacting to it at 5:15 pm.

But, the prime minister was "busy" in film shooting and photo shoots till hours after the attack, he claimed.

"The prime minister also knew about it (the attack). Yet the Prime Minister, a person who claims himself to be a nationalist, continues to shoot a film (for Discovery Channel) for self propagation in the Corbett National Park in Ramnagar," he claimed.

Surjewala alleged that Modi continued to "enjoy boat rides" with the camera crew and later ensured that there was slogan shouting by BJP people praising him.

On the one hand the country was picking up the "pieces of our martyrs", and on the other the Prime Minister was busy in his "propaganda and publicity", Surjewala claimed.

Congress chief claimed that jawans killed in the Pulwama attack are denied the status of martyrs but the PM "gifts" Rs 30,000 crore to for him to "live happily ever after".

Surjewala said the Congress had shown restrain on the direction of Gandhi, but it was important to raise issues of such conduct that "insults martyrs".

"Why has Prime Minister Modi, the NSA (Ajit Doval) & the (Rajnath Singh) not owned responsibility for the unpardonable failure of National Security & Intelligence apparatus?" he said.

He said the government needs to answer questions on alleged failure of intelligence, and on how did local militants get RDX and M4 carbines.

"Why did you ignore a video released by 48 hours before? Why couldn't you airlift troops? Is it more expensive than the lives of our jawans?" Surjewala asked.

Shah, at the BJP event, said remained an unresolved issue only because former Prime Minister did not handle it properly which has led to the present situation in the Valley where is indulging in terror acts.

" remained a problem only because of tackled and it is now respectfully part of but tackled and it continues to be a problem," he said.

Terming the Congress' allegations as "shameful", Prasad said Modi was there as part of an official programme related to tiger conservation.

"Was the Congress aware of the Pulwama attack? We were not aware," the said in a jibe at the opposition party.

The accused the Congress of seeking to weaken the morale of security forces at a time when it is high with the entire country rallying around them.

Reacting to the Congress attack on Modi for going ahead with his scheduled programmes after the Pulwama attack, Prasad said the BJP had cancelled all political programmes, including that of the Prime Minister and Modi only went ahead with events pertaining to development ventures.

Surjewala also hit out at the conduct of BJP leaders in the aftermath of the attack.

He displayed a photograph purportedly showing smiling during the final journey of a slain jawan, and also showed a "selfie" of Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons reportedly taken at a soldier's funeral.

Alphons has denied taking the picture himself saying some miscreants circulated his photograph at the CRPF jawan's funeral as a "selfie".

