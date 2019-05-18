Cong asks EC to not allow PM to travel with motorcade on Sunday in Varanasi

The Saturday asked the not to grant permission to travel with his motorcade here on polling day as this would amount to a roadshow, a "violation" of the poll code.

In a letter to the and the local poll authority, the party's district unit said in such a situation its own candidate would also be forced to move about in a cavalcade which could lead to "unnecessary confrontation".

Modi, who is seeking reelection from constituency, is expected to spend at least a part of the day in Badrinath.

The said it had learnt that the would stay in on Sunday and his movement might even affect traffic, which would cause hindrance to voters trying to reach polling booths.

It said that even if his cavalcade moved without affecting or halting traffic, it would still seem like he was holding a roadshow and asked the poll body not to grant him permission for it.

district unit said it would create a situation of an undeclared roadshow being held during the period when canvassing by candidates is restricted.

He claimed that in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, he merely gone to vote, but his party had planned a roadshow with a prearranged crowd.

Sharma claimed the had also waved to crowd standing on a moving vehicle.

The party claimed that a large number of outsiders were staying in Varanasi's hotels, guesthouses and even in BJP leaders' houses despite the canvassing being over and demanded that a raid be conducted at these places to remove them from the city.

