Manish Tewari claims his fake audio clip being circulated to mislead voters; case registered

-
ALSO READ
Tewari may leave electoral contest from Anandpur Sahib: Chandumajra
Will set up JPC to probe demonetisation 'scam': Manish Tewari
Chandumajra diverted MPLAD funds to son's constituency: Tewari
Tewari condemns Sam Pitroda's statement on anti-Sikh riots
By fielding Pragya Thakur, PM Modi has done "great favour" to Pakistan: Manish Tewari
-
A case was registered on Saturday on a complaint filed by Congress candidate Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib constituency, who claimed his fake audio clip was being circulated on social media to misled voters.
In the complaint, former union minister claimed the fake audio clip was being circulated with an "ulterior motive to mislead voters" of the constituency and "malign his image".
Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against unknown persons.
Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Representation of People Act.
Tewari is pitted against SAD candidate and sitting MP, Prem Singh Chandumajra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU