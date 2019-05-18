Manish Tewari claims his fake audio clip being circulated to mislead voters; case registered

A case was registered on Saturday on a complaint filed by candidate Tewari from Sahib constituency, who claimed his fake audio clip was being circulated on to misled voters.

In the complaint, former union claimed the fake audio clip was being circulated with an "ulterior motive to mislead voters" of the constituency and "malign his image".

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against unknown persons.

Rupnagar Senior of Police Swapan Sharma said a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Representation of People Act.

Tewari is pitted against SAD candidate and sitting MP,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)