Manish Tewari claims his fake audio clip being circulated to mislead voters; case registered

Press Trust of India  |  Rupnagar (Pb) 

A case was registered on Saturday on a complaint filed by Congress candidate Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib constituency, who claimed his fake audio clip was being circulated on social media to misled voters.

In the complaint, former union minister claimed the fake audio clip was being circulated with an "ulterior motive to mislead voters" of the constituency and "malign his image".

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against unknown persons.

Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Representation of People Act.

Tewari is pitted against SAD candidate and sitting MP, Prem Singh Chandumajra.

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 22:10 IST

