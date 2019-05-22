Swaraj, Qureshi exchange pleasantries on sidelines of SCO meeting

and her Pakistani counterpart sat next to each other and exchanged pleasantries on Wednesday during a joint call on on Kyrgyz here, amid strained ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Swaraj and Qureshi attended the meeting of the (CFM) of Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which was founded at a summit in in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, and

Pakistani media reported that two leaders sat next to each other during a multilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Organisation.

According to the photos published by the Pakistani media, Swaraj and Qureshi were seen seated next to each other.

On being asked about the Swaraj-Qureshi meeting, the MEA sources said the two leaders only exchanged pleasantries.

"There was no meeting between them," they said.

The picture of the two leaders is from a joint call on on Kyrgyz Sooronbay Jeenbekov, they said.

They said the Pakistani media report that the two leaders were seated next to each other at the SCO meeting is "factually incorrect and misleading".

"The seating arrangement at SCO follows the Russian alphabet system which does not put and together. This is a standard practise at SCO meetings," they added.

Swaraj arrived here in the Kyrgyz capital on Tuesday to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting.

was granted the membership of the SCO along with in 2017.

Earlier in prior to his departure, Qureshi said besides addressing the inaugural session of the regional forum, he would also hold meetings with his counterparts from other countries.

Tensions between and escalated after the February 14 Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Amid mounting outrage, the carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)