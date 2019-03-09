Cong gets shot in arm in Nagaland, 21 estranged leaders return

The in Nagaland, bolstered by the return of 21 senior leaders to its fold, vowed to put up a united fight against the "stop-gap" BJP-NDPP government in the state.

Welcoming the leaders who made a comeback to the Congress, five-time and senior party leader S C said, "Congress, today is solidified".

The 21 leaders -- including former Pradesh Committee (NPCC) S I Jamir, former Z Lohe and former deputy -- were reinducted during a programme on Friday, the development coming just months ahead of the

Claiming that the is a party with a vision and clear ideology, asserted that it can never be uprooted.

Asking the Congress workers to be active and propagate its programmes, the former called for shunning party dissents and internal bickering.

"Congress workers should have the courage to tell the truth to the people, and articulate very clearly that we can serve, help and lead the people," he said.

Stating that the Naga society is in "delirium", also alleged that the ruling NDPP dispensation was only "a stop-gap arrangement" to "fool" the people.

NPCC K expressed hope that the party will put up a united fight to "combat the BJP and its regional cohorts", with the return of the 21 leaders.

added that more leaders were expected to join the Congress in the coming days.

