Murder case registered after woman found dead at home

Police in the district has registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman.

was found dead at her house with injuries on her neck Tuesday when her husband was away at work.

The police earlier thought it was a suicide or an accidental death.

However, the autopsy report suggested that it was a murder, said sub-inspector of Shanti Nagar police station.

According to the preliminary probe, Sapna and her husband, a powerloom worker, were married three years ago against her family's wishes. She later gave birth to two children.

Sapna's family, which hailed from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, had snapped the ties with her, the said.

Further probe is on.

