Cong-JDS seat-sharing talks for LS polls soon: JDS leader

The formula adopted by the ruling Congress-JDS coalition in during its cabinet formation and appointments to boards and corporations would be the basis of the discussion on seat-sharing for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the JD(S) said Tuesday.

The party also expressed confidence about the coalition government under H D completing its five-year term.

JD(S) Danish Ali said preliminary discussions were already held on seat-sharing during the recent coordination committee meeting.

"We are going to have more rounds of discussions and try to come out with a conclusion," he told reporters during the partys here.

"How many seats, which party will contest from where- is yet to be discussed.

But, as you all know when this coalition was formed, I was one of the signatories to that... In the cabinet, in the board corporation nominations there will be one-third (for JD(S)), two-third (for Congress) formula, according to our strength in the assembly.

So the same formula will be the basis of the discussion for seat-sharing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Recently in an interview to PTI, had also expressed similar views.

"There are 28 seats...they (Congress) should take two-thirds and give us one-third, this is what his feeling is, and mostly, I feel they will also agree," he had said.

Ali, however, said the JDS motive was very clear and "that is to stitch an alliance to defeat the BJP."



"... we want to scuttle the strength of BJP in Karnataka, thats the main motive," he said.

The coalition leaders are likely to discuss seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls during the first week of February.

JD(S) has already expressed its desire to contest in 10-12 seats, on which the party has some reservations, as it has maintained that seat sharing will be based on "merit."



Seat sharing is expected to be a litmus test, for both the parties, mostly in the old Mysuru region constituencies, where the JD(S) has emerged as a dominant force in recent past and the has its sitting MPs.

Several senior leaders and MPs, including Veerappa Moily, have reportedly asked the leadership not to cede nine seats where the party has its sitting MPs, to JD(S).

Responding to a question on H D threatening to step down over adverse comments by a Congress MLA, Ali said the Congress high command had taken it seriously and has instructed their local leaders not to indulge in such activities, and there was good understanding between the leadership of both parties.

He said "I think notices have have also been issued by Congress, but one thing is clear there is good understanding between the leadership of both the parties and this government is going to last its full five year term."



"We will try our best to ensure that such things do not happen again and the government functions smoothly and we should not provide any opportunity for our political opponents...," he said.

Underlining the significance of the national executive when the Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast, Ali said,"In Karnataka, we are with Congress, in we are with the Left front."



"So we have to be very cautions, we are deliberating what political line we have to take in the coming elections, what all happened in the past few years and how can JD(S) play its role in bringing down the communal forces in the country," he said.

Ali said the JD(S) under the leadership of former H D Deve Gowda has always played a key role in bringing together secular forces in the country.

After the state assembly elections, the process was started and on JD(S)'s invitation regional secular forces along with the Congress came on one platform.

"Our belief is we can bring down the score of BJP in the Lok Sabha election, with state specific alliances," he said.

The JD (S) policy is whichever political party was strong in a particular state that party should take the lead and other parties must cooperate, Ali said.

Responding to a question about states other than and from where JD(S) is looking to contest, the said, "We are looking at and some north eastern states also like But we don't want to divide secular votes also, we are discussing..," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)