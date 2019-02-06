JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UP govt says it doesn't have scheme to allot land to legislators

Wheels India Q3 net up 18.6% to Rs 15.3 crore
Business Standard

Cong lodges police complaint against derogatory remarks made on Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Balrampur (UP) 

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the local police here on Wednesday against derogatory and indecent remarks made on party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on social networking site Facebook.

District unit general secretary of Congress Pankaj Gupta said the derogatory remarks have been posted from the Facebook profile of one Ram Surat Shukla, who claims to be an RSS leader.

Gupta said the remarks have hurt the sentiments of Congress workers and a complaint has been lodged with the city Kotwali police in this connection.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the matter was being probed and action will be taken against all those found responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements