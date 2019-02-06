Cong lodges police complaint against derogatory remarks made on Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka's entry into politics not sudden: Rahul
Decision on Priyanka's entry into politics was taken some years back: Rahul
Priyanka's appointment not a sudden decision: Rahul
Priyanka Gandhi gets an office at Congress HQ, holds informal meetings
Rahul Gandhi has lunch at south Indian restaurant
-
The Congress has lodged a complaint with the local police here on Wednesday against derogatory and indecent remarks made on party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on social networking site Facebook.
District unit general secretary of Congress Pankaj Gupta said the derogatory remarks have been posted from the Facebook profile of one Ram Surat Shukla, who claims to be an RSS leader.
Gupta said the remarks have hurt the sentiments of Congress workers and a complaint has been lodged with the city Kotwali police in this connection.
Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the matter was being probed and action will be taken against all those found responsibility.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU