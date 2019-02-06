Goa mining dependents, MPs meet PM Modi in Delhi

A delegation of dependents and MPs from Goa met in on Wednesday over their demand for resumption of the iron ore extraction operations in the coastal state.

Shripad Naik, Goa BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, member Narendra Sawaikar and representatives of Goa People's Front (GMPF) made a presentation before the over issues plaguing the industry.

later said the pime minister heard them and assured to look into the matter.

"I tried to convince him that a solution to the crisis can be found legally," he said.

Gaonkar claimed that an amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act could revive the mining leases till 2037.

When contacted, said the meeting was satisfactory and he was hopeful that the Centre would be able to provide a solution to the crisis.

The mining operations, a key source of revenue to the government, came to a standstill in March last year following a order which quashed 88 mining leases.

The BJP-led state government has requested the Centre to amend the existing mining laws during the ongoing session of Parliament so that leases get extended.

The GMPF, an group of mining dependents - whose livelihood has been affected - had in December last year staged three-day protests in demanding resumption of mining activities in the state.

