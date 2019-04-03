LS polls: Congress declares 20 more candidates

-
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress MPs 'sell' potatoes outside Parliament to highlight plight of farmers
PM used Gurdaspur rally to criticise Cong, instead of announcing schemes for farmers: Jakhar
PB Cong general secy Pawan Dewan seeks LS ticket from Ludhiana
Pb Cong chief meets party leaders to frame strategy for LS polls
Punjab's captain is our captain: Cong MP asks Sidhu to apologise to CM
-
The Congress on Tuesday night declared 20 more Lok Sabha candidates retaining some of its sitting MPs in Punjab including Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, Gurjit Singh Aujla from Amritsar, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana and Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar.
The party has also given tickets to former MPs Preneet Kaur from Patiala and Pawan Kumar Bansal from Chandigarh.
The party has fielded Rajkumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur.
Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay would contest from Jharkhand capital Ranchi.
In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has fielded Pawan Kajal from Kangra.
The list includes four candidates from Gujarat, six from Punjab, two each from Odisha and Karnataka, three from Jharkhand and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
For the hot seat of Gandhinagar, from where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah is fighting his first Lok Sabha battle, sitting MLA C.J. Chavda has been selected.
Mulubhai Kandoriya will be the candidate from Jamnagar seat after the Supreme Court rejected Hardik Patel's plea seeking an urgent hearing to stay his conviction in a rioting case.
With today's list, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress so far has gone up to 345.
--IANS
ps/pgh/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU