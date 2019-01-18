Cong MLAs being "terrorised" as part of BJP's toppling bid,

Senior Friday accused Modi of attempting to "take control" of his party MLAs in by using CBI, ED and Income Tax to "terrorise" them in the BJP's alleged bid to topple the

"They are trying multiple things such as threatening our MLAs by carrying out CBI, (ED) and Income Tax raids.

Modi is attempting to take control over our MLAs," alleged while addressing workers at a ceremony where H K Patil took over as KPCC campaign committee chief.

Kharge, the in the Lok Sabha, reminded BJP leaders that Congress workers were "strong and stubborn" and they would not yield to any pressure.

He spoke about an incident to underline 'Operation Lotus', an alleged BJP attempt to topple the coalition government, said he, Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, and senior BJP L K Advani had assembled on January 16 evening to decide on the Gandhi Peace Prize.

When they were sitting, the asked Kharge about the developments in Karnataka, he said.

"I told him that it is you not me who knows better about what you are doing. Modi said there is an information that BJP MLAs have been lured to defect.

I replied that your people and your government are doing it.Then he said your people (Congress MLAs) are roaming here and there."



On the developemnts in CBI, Kharge alleged that the had removed as the agency chief illegally without taking the selection committee into confidence.

The prime minister has convened a meeting on January 24 toselect the next director, Kharge said, adding that he knew "beforehand" what the outcome would be.

"A meeting has been convened on January 24 after I gave notice (for the selection of director). I know what the outcome will be because they have got the majority and they will do what they want," Kharge charged.

Kharge had Tuesday written to the prime minister demandingearly holding of the meeting of the high powered committee toappoint a regular

Presently, MNageswara has been named of the CBI.

Kharge accused Modi of ruining one institution after another whether it be universities, chief vigilance commissioner or CBI.

The Congress incharge of affairs, K C Venugopal, alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was involved in the Rafale scam.

Venugopal said the prime minister thoughtthat nobody could question him.

He appealed to the party workers to gear up for the polls, saying the country was going for a change.

"I am very much sure that if you work hard, definitely 2019 will be year...

We will oust Modi from power," the Congress general secretary said.

Venugopal expressed confidence that Congress and its ally JD(S) would win all the 28 seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)