TMC MPs hold protest against EVMs in parliament premises

TMC MPs are holding a sit-in in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Parliament's premises , demanding election be held by paper instead of machines (EVMs).

The party, which has been crying foul over the use of EVMs in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Monday said their agenda for the protest was - "No to EVMs, Yes to paper ballots."



had earlier raised questions over the machines (EVMs) used in the polls and urged opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of papers.

The (TMC) supremo said a fact-finding committee should be constituted to find out the details about the EVMs used in the recent polls.

