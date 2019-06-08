JUST IN
Cong seeks probe into HPSC exam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Congress Saturday sought an inquiry into the conduct of an exam for the posts of assistant professor by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tagged a media report in a tweet, stating that 57 persons, who had cleared the mathematics exam for the posts, were sitting close to each other.

"Though people of Haryana have no expectation from the Khattar government and the counting for BJP's farewell has begun, the case should be immediately investigated and the culprits should be punished. The public service examination should be cancelled and conducted again," the Congress leader said.

He accused the Khattar government of playing with youngsters' future, saying it had "created a world record of corruption during examinations".

Twelve candidates, who appeared for the examination, have already complained to the commission in this regard.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 16:40 IST

