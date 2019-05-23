Cong slams Modi govt over 'pro-Pak policy'

The on Wednesday slammed the over what it called "foreign minister-level talks" with Pakistan, alleging with the end of electoral pro- policy has begun.

The sharp attack came after and her Pakistani counterpart exchanged pleasantries during a Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in on Wednesday and sat next to each other during a joint call on Kyrgyz

Reacting to the development, Congress' tweeted, "Election Over, Votes Garnered, Pulwama Martyrs Forgotten!"



"Foreign Minister-level talks with begin, business as usual!" he added.

Electoral over, pro- policy begins, he said, posting a photograph of the two leaders sitting next to each other.

Swaraj and Qureshi attended the meeting of the (CFM) of SCO, which was founded at a summit in in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, and

Pakistani media reported that the two leaders sat next to each other during a multilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the SCO.

According to the photos published by the Pakistani media, Swaraj and Qureshi were seen seated next to each other.

On being asked about the Swaraj-Qureshi meeting, the MEA sources said the two leaders only exchanged pleasantries.

"There was no meeting between them," they said.

The picture of the two leaders is from a joint call on on Kyrgyz Sooronbay Jeenbekov, they said.

Swaraj arrived in in the Kyrgyz capital on Tuesday to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting.

was granted the membership of the SCO along with Pakistan in 2017.

Tensions between and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Amid mounting outrage, the carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to on March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)