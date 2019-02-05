Cong, TDP, CPI, TJS may join hands for LS poll in Telangana

The general mood in the Congress, TDP, and seem to favour fighting the coming elections together in Telangana like in the assembly polls last year, a of one of the parties said Tuesday.

The four parties had formed the "Prajakutami" (People's Front) to take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the December 7 assembly election.

"That seems to be the general mood right now", Prajakutami convenor and Telangana (TJS) Prof.M Kodandaram told when asked if the four parties would come together again for the elections due by May.

Leaders of the four parties would meet soon, he said.

"We (TJS) met (Communist Party of India) independently, spoke to them at length. Met a few leaders but no concrete ideas or decisions. Generally exchanged ideas on current situation", Kodandaram said.

The Prajakutami came a cropper in the election to the 119-member assembly in which the TRS returned to power with 88 seats.

The came a distant second with 19 seats, while the got two. The and drew a blank.

The BJP, which fought on its own, bagged one seat.

"We feel that our campaign strategy was a big failure (in the assembly election) though we had a good agenda. That's the reason for our miserable performance", Kodandaram said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)