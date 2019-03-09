Now, maps for houses on plots up to 500 square feet area will have fast track approval: Tiwari

-
All the three civic bodies in Delhi have decided that maps for construction of houses within an area of 500 square feet will now have a fast track approval, state BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said here Saturday.
"Under the fast track approval scheme, maps for houses to be built within the area of 500 square feet will be approved at home itself by the concerned architect or engineer and will not have to run around MCD offices," Tiwari said at a press conference along with Mayors, Standing Committee chairman and Leaders of three civic bodies.
The load of electricity connection which was earlier 1 Kw for small scale industries has also been increased to 5 Kw, he said.
