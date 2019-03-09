Chennai City triumph in I-League in another last-day title race

Refusing to be dwarfed by around its future, the 2018-19 twisted this way and that before City triumphed here Saturday in the manner befitting their dominant campaign, of which was a sustained possession-based

City came from behind and got the better of 3-1 on the final day of the league. Chasing the leaders, travellers East Bengal finished second after beating Gokulam 2-1 in Kozhikode.

At the here, had handed a shock lead in the third minute. But Pedro Manzi, one part of a deadly triumvirate that served City with distinction through their third season, converted from the spot to draw parity.

Gaurav Bora's brace (69' and 90+3') then sealed the title for the Akbar Nawas-coached side.

ended on top of the league table with 43 points, one more than East Bengal who finished second in yet another photo finish. East Bengal's bid to end their 15-year-old wait for the top-flight title continued even after they won their game against Gokulam Kerala.

Manzi finished as the joint top-scorer of the league alongside with 21 goals.

For FC, founded by two young football-loving owners based out of the southern metropolis, the triumph is nothing short of a dream.

The club has exhibited immense vision in its short existence, right from the appointment of and freedom given to Singaporean Nawas.

From scouting and building the team for the season, to getting on board top as part owners of the club in a landmark deal earlier in the year, he had a free hand, and it paid rich dividends.

