Cong-UDF sweeps Ker, Rahul registers record win in Wayanad

In a massive win, led UDF Thursday swept 18 of the total 20 seats in Kerala, with emerging victorious from Wayanad with a record margin of over four lakh votes.

The results came as a rude shock to the ruling CPI(M)-led headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, who had led the combine's charge, as the ended with just one seat.

The BJP which had hoped to open its account from the state this time fell by way side as the UDF dominated the scene.

Reacting to the huge blow dealt to the LDF, Vijayan said in a statement it was "unexpected", while state party secretary described the rout as a "temporary setback" and asserted the Left front would outlive such defeats.

Not seeing the writing on the wall, Vijayan had dismissed as speculation the exit poll projections, which had stated that the Left front would win only 4-5 seats.

Right since the counting of votes in the April 23 elections to the 20 seats began this morning, the Opposition UDF maintained a steady winning margin in 19 seats and breached the left citadels of Kasaragod, Kannur, Palakkad, Alathur, Idukki and Attingal.

As of midnight, result in Mavellikara constituency was yet to be declared by the

While the UDF candidates won with impressive margins, 10 of them crossing the one lakh mark, the Left had to be contended with the lone Alappuzha seat which it won with a meagre margin of about 9,000 votes.

Besides Gandhi, winners in the included former and Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor, who recorded a third straight win, K (Vatakara), son of late K Karunakaran; IUML stalwart P K Kunhalikutty (Malappuram) and UDF convenor Benny Behanan (Chalakudy).

Remya Haridas, who won with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes defeating two time P K Biju from the Alathur reserved constituency, will be the second Dalit woman from after Bhargavi Thankappan, who won on the CPI(M) ticket in 1971 from Adoor.

She is also the lone women candidate to have made it to the from the southern state.

Prominent losers from the BJP-NDA stable include Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam, former Mizoram and K Surendran.

LDF's six sitting MPs and five MLAs had to bite the dust, while the headed UDF's eight incumbents and 3 MLAs came out with flying colours in the polls.

Two Malayalam film actors -- Innocent, who sought re-election from Chalakudy on CPI(M) ticket this time, and Suresh Gopi, a Rajya Sabha of the BJP, who tried his luck from Thrissur, bit the dust.

Congress' V K Sreekantan, who proved to be a dark horse and never featured in any exit polls, defeated two-time CPI(M) MP M B Rajesh by a lead of over 11,000 votes in Palakkad.

BJP was banking on the Sabarimala women entry issue to give it the elusive break in the southern state and Prime Minister had mentioned about it in his campaign rallies, albeit in an indirect manner.

After the decided to implement the September 28 verdict of the supreme court allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, protests had erupted in many parts of the state which was led by and right wing outfits and supported by BJP.

The saffron party had fielded Surendran in the Pathanamthitta constituency, which was the ground zero of the frenzied protest over the Sabarimala issue.

Anto Antony of party won from Pathanamthitta defeating his rival of CPI(M) by a margin of over 44,000 votes. Surendran came a poor third.

