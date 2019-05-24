Saffron wave drowns Cong's gains in Rajasthan

The BJP made a clean sweep in again with the party bagging all 25 seats along with its ally RLP in election results declared Thursday, barely five months after it lost to the in the assembly polls.

It was a loss of face for whose son was defeated in Jodhpur by BJP's by a margin of 2,74,440 votes.

Four Union ministers of state-Rajyavardhan Rathore ( rural), Meghwal (Bikaner), (Jodhpur) and PP Chaudhary (Pali)-were among the victorious candidates.

Diya Kumari, a former BJP MLA and member of erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, won from Rajsamand while Dushyant Singh, son of former , was elected to for fourth consecutive time from Jhalwar-Baran seat.

The Congress' hopes of better performance in the border state were dashed and it failed to open its account as the saffron party's vote share jumped to 58.5 per cent.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the had wrested power from the BJP in the state, bagging 100 out of 200 seats. The ruling party in the state got 34.2 per cent vote, which is four per cent more than its vote share in 2014.

Of the total 25 seats, BJP contested on 24 seats and its alliance partner (RLP) headed by in Nagaur.

Gelot said won the Lok Sabha elections by raising "emotional issues".

"We accept the people's mandate with humility. The has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for peaceful participation in polling," the chief mnister said.

The highest winning margin was registered by BJP candidate in Bhilwara who defeated Congress candidate with a margin of 6,12,000 votes.

The victory margins varied from 5 to 6 lakh in 2 seats, 4 to 5 lakh in 6 seats , 3 to 4 lakh in 7 seats and 2 to 3 lakh in 5 seats



In Dausa and Karauli-Dholpur, the margin of votes was less than one lakh.

In 2014-elections also, BJP had witnessed a clean sweep by winning all the seats with a vote share of 54.94 per cent but Congress had managed to win two lok sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar in bypolls held last year.

BJP's Jaskaur Meena, who bagged Dausa seat by defeating Congress's Savita Meena with a margin of 78,444 votes, is the only woman to win in

Rajyavardhan Rathore defeated Congress's Krishna Poonia, also an MLA), in rural constituency.

In 2014, Rathore won the seat in with a margin of 3,32,896 votes and this time the margin increased to 3,93,171 votes.

BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary, who has criminal background, won the Barmer seat with a margin of 3,23,808 votes.

Manvendra Singh, and son of BJP veteran Jaswant Singh, was defeated in Barmer seat. Singh had quit the BJP and joined the Congress ahead of assembly elections last year.

RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal, who is also an RLP MLA, won Nagaur seat by a margin of 1,81,260 votes. He defeated Congress candidate and former

Nagaur has been a Congress bastion which was represented by Jyoti's six times since 1971. She also had to face defeat in 2014.

Two seers, (Sikar) and from the BJP, won.

Balaknath defeated Congress candidate and former Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, a member of erstwhile royal family, with a margin of 3,29,971 votes on Alwar seat.

BJP's Meghwal, union and a former IAS officer, defeated his cousin and Congress candidate Madangopal Meghwal, a former IPS officer, in Bikaner.

was elected for third consecutive time. In 2014, his winning margin was 3,08,079 which reduced to 2,64,081 in 2019.

Other BJP candidates who won elections are (Ajmer), (Banswara), Subhash Chand Baheria (Bhilwara), Chandra Prakash Joshi (Chittorgarh), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Sukhbir Singh (Tonk Sawaimadhopur), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), (Jaipur), (Jalore), (Jhunjhunu), (Karauli-Dholpur) and (Kota).

1.01 per cent of the total 4.88 crore voters used NOTA (None Of The Above) option.

As many as 249 candidates including 23 female candidates had contested the elections which took place in two phases in the state.

