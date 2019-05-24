Pragya Thakur, Azam Khan among controversial candidates who won in this election

From BJP's Singh Thakur to SP's Azam Khan, candidates who courted controversies in the run-up to the 2019 have put up an impressive performance on their respective seats.

These candidates stoked controversy during the high-voltage campaign spread over two months, at times forcing the to bar some of them from campaigning or inviting scrutiny from their own party's leadership.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, won by a margin of 3,64,822 votes from Madhya Pradesh's constituency, according to the results declared by the

She was recently in the red for lauding Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "patriot".

Thakur got 8,66, 482 votes in the constituency, considered a stronghold of BJP, against her nearest rival of the Singh got 5,01,279 votes.

Thakur had to apologise for her remarks on 26/11 attack martyr Hemant Karkare, an IPS officer, that she had "cursed" him for torturing her and falsely implicating her in the Malegaon case.

She was temporarily banned from campaigning for her hate remarks by the

In 2014, BJP's had won the seat by a margin of 3,70,696 votes.

Congress's is not new to controversies either.

In March this year, just as the country was gearing up for elections, he said the Pulwama terror attack was an accident.

In Uttar Pradesh, has won from Rampur constituency by over one lakh votes. He had attracted widespread ire for his sexist jibes against his one-time colleague and Jaya Prada, his rival on the seat who joined the BJP before the election.

People of Rampur, people of and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But I could recognise in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," he said, without naming her.

Khan is facing an FIR for the remark, got 5,59,177 votes against Jaya Prada's 4,49,180 votes.

BJP's Nepal Singh had won the seat by a margin of 23,435 votes in 2014 elections.

In Bihar, BJP's Giriraj Singh won from Begusarai by a margin of 4,22,217 votes.

His main rival was CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, who got 2,69, 976 (including postal ballots) votes against Singh's 6,92,193 that include 4,616 postal ballots.

Giriraj Singh has been stoking controversies.

In March, the was reported as saying those not attending the rally of the prime minister, to be held that month, would be deemed anti-national.

He, however, himself remained absence from that very rally.

Begusarai seat was won by BJP's Bhola Singh by a margin of 58,335 votes in 2014 polls.

In the South, BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel won from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannanda.

The BJP candidate and sitting from Dakshina Kannada dove into the Godse controversy by comparing the assassin with with

"Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this??" Kateel tweeted, equating Godse, 26/11 convict and He later retracted his remarks.

Kateel won the constituency by a margin of 2,74,621 votes. His main rival of got 4, 99, 664 votes whereas the winning candidates Kateel got 7,74,285 votes that include 1,531 postal ballots.

The BJP reprimanded him as well as Anantkumar Hegde, its candidate in Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, who also tweeted on Godse but later deleted it.

Hegde, who is also the sitting member from the constituency, won the seat by getting 7,86,042 votes and defeated (Secular)

BJP's Tejasvi Surya, contesting from Karnataka's Bangalore South constituency, has also been declared a winner. Surya made several controversial statements over the last one year, retracting some and deleting some.

Oh Hindus! When will you understand that a vote to today's is a vote for yesterday's It's sad that this country treats a patriot like Veer Savarkar, who endured the greatest of pains for the motherland, in this manner. 2019 has so much at stake! he tweeted recently.

Surya won the seat by getting 7,39,229 votes and defeated Congress' B K Hariprasad. In 2014, the seat was won by BJP's Ananth Kumar, who died last year.

BJP's Gurdaspur candidate and Bollywood star also won his seat.

He got 5,58,719 votes, including 7,542 postal votes.

Deol defeated Congress's Sunil Jakhar, who got 4,76,260 votes.

The seat was won by BJP's in 2014.

Deol was in the for giving an unusual reply on Balakot strikes, saying he didn't know much but only wanted to serve the people.

