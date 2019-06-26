Cong youth wing urges Rahul to continue as president

The Youth has urged party Gandhi to not quit from his post.

The Youth workers from all over the country under the leadership of youth wing gathered at 12, Tughlak Lane, here and appealed their to continue.

"At a time when (the) party faced the biggest challenge and at a time when our country was battling to protect the idea of democracy, it was Gandhi who gave a bold leadership to Congress party for standing for truth, justice, unity and love," the Youth Congress said in a statement.

"Now when we are in a path of struggle youth congress believe that it is Gandhi who should continue to lead the party from the front in its fight to protect the idea of and democracy and to stand for the common man of our country," it added.

The party workers said the Congress had lost the election, but their irrepressible courage, spirit for struggle and commitment to principles were stronger than before.

Youth Congress vice- B V Srinivas said that as many as 12-crore people had voted "in favour" of Rahul Gandhi, adding that he must not quit from the post and lead the party from the front.

Senior Congress and former Union J D Seelam also joined them the Youth Congress workers.

