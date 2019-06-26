Aim is to bring both India, Bharat into Indian system of edu: NEP drafting committee member

-
The National Education Policy aims to bring both "India and Bharat into the Indian system of education" and has been formulated to ensure quality education for all, Professor MK Sridhar, a member of the NEP drafting committee, said on Wednesday.
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-led Delhi University Students' Union, in collaboration with the APJ Abdul Kalam Study Circle, organised a programme to discuss various points on the proposed policy.
"The policy and its implementation are both different subjects. I hope this policy will be implemented as it has been formulated. The policy will change the entire education system by 2022," Sridhar said at the programme
He said they were trying to bring "India into Indian system of education" and "Bharat into Indian system of education".
"What we plan to bring is not somebody else' education system. Let us try to evolve, try and build our education system. I will just say we want to bring India into the Indian education system," he stressed.
He also said the undergraduate education is a "colonial legacy" and requires a completely new look and a new philosophy.
"We have stressed on liberal arts and we are not differentiating between science, arts. We are creating a liberal approach to entire system. There will be subject combinations.
"After completion of one year, you will be awarded a certificate, after second year, a diploma, after third year a degree and the fourth year can be purely research-based and you can be awarded a Bachelor of Liberal Arts (Hons)," he said at the session.
The goal of New Education Policy is to bring multidisciplinary approach in all level of educational institutions, he added.
"The first 15 years of education are very important. That has also been taken care of by the new policy. There has to be a change in the way higher education is imparted in the country. A provision for degree granting autonomous colleges will also be in the National Policy on Education to provide easier access to higher education," he said.
