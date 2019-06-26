Aim is to bring both India, Bharat into Indian system of edu: NEP drafting committee member

The National Policy aims to bring both " and Bharat into the Indian system of education" and has been formulated to ensure quality for all, MK Sridhar, a member of the NEP drafting committee, said on Wednesday.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-led Delhi University Students' Union, in collaboration with the APJ Abdul Kalam Study Circle, organised a programme to discuss various points on the proposed policy.

"The policy and its implementation are both different subjects. I hope this policy will be implemented as it has been formulated. The policy will change the entire system by 2022," said at the programme



He said they were trying to bring " into Indian system of education" and "Bharat into Indian system of education".

"What we plan to bring is not somebody else' education system. Let us try to evolve, try and build our education system. I will just say we want to bring into the Indian education system," he stressed.

He also said the undergraduate education is a "colonial legacy" and requires a completely new look and a new philosophy.

"We have stressed on liberal arts and we are not differentiating between science, arts. We are creating a liberal approach to entire system. There will be subject combinations.

"After completion of one year, you will be awarded a certificate, after second year, a diploma, after third year a degree and the fourth year can be purely research-based and you can be awarded a Bachelor of Liberal Arts (Hons)," he said at the session.

The goal of New Education Policy is to bring multidisciplinary approach in all level of educational institutions, he added.

"The first 15 years of education are very important. That has also been taken care of by the new policy. There has to be a change in the way higher education is imparted in the country. A provision for degree granting autonomous colleges will also be in the to provide easier access to higher education," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)