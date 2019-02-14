Congress eyeing 11 of 21 LS seats in Odisha: Satheesan

The will concentrate more on 11 of the 21 constituencies in Odisha in the upcoming general elections, AICC screening committee member VD Satheesan said Thursday.

"We have better prospect in 11 seats. However, the party will focus on all the 21 seats in Odisha," Satheesan said.

The was talking to reporters after screening candidates for Jagatsinghpur and Puri Lok Sabha constituencies.

Though Satheesan did not divulge the name of the 11 seats on which the party has been pinning hope, party sources said he was referring to constituencies where nominees had finished second in the 2014

Though the could not win any of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, its candidates finished second in Aska, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nawrangpur and Puri.

The BJP had won the Sundargarh seat in 2014 and was runners up in nine constituencies -- Balasore, Bargarh, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

Naveeen Patnaik-led BJD had won in 20 Lok Sabha seats.

After the second day's screening of candidates, Satheesan said the party will give first priority to winnability and then to commitment to the party.

He also talked to various aspiring candidates for at least 14 Assembly segments under Jagatsinghpur and Puri Lok Sabha constituencies.

