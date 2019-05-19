Saudi calls for urgent Arab talks over Iran tensions

has called for emergency regional talks to discuss mounting Gulf tensions, saying Sunday that it does not want war with but is ready to defend itself.

It comes days after mysterious sabotage attacks on several tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and drone strikes on a Saudi crude pipeline by rebels who claimed were acting on Iranian orders.

The has also deployed an and bombers to the Gulf over alleged threats from

Salman invited Gulf leaders and member states to two emergency summits in on May 30 to discuss recent "aggressions and their consequences", the kingdom's official SPA agency reported late Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said Sunday his country does not want to go to war with but would defend itself.

"does not want a war, is not looking for it and will do everything to prevent it," he said.

"But at the same time, if the other side chooses war, the kingdom will respond with strength and determination to defend itself and its interests."



The kingdom's regional allies welcomed the Saudi invitation.

The UAE's foreign ministry said the current "critical circumstances" require a unified Arab and Gulf stance.

The meetings will be a "significant opportunity for the of the region to achieve their aspirations for establishing peace and stability," it said.

According to Elizabeth Dickinson, with the think tank, wants to show that the region is behind it.

"The US maximum pressure campaign against Iran has little support among Western allies," she told AFP.

" is building, in its eyes, the strongest coalition of Arab and Muslim states that it has ever assembled to push back against its adversary, Iran."



Four ships including two Saudi were damaged in mysterious sabotage attacks last Sunday off the UAE's Fujairah, near the -- a vital maritime route for which Iran has threatened to close in the event of a war.

That incident was followed by drone strikes Tuesday claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned rebels on a major Saudi built as an alternative export route if the were to be closed.

Saudi Arabia accused of ordering the pipeline attacks, targeting "the security of .. and the global economy".

"If Iran is deemed responsible, Gulf allies will presumably support a firm retort, but they may balk at being dragged into a major confrontation," the Institute said on Tuesday.

Jubeir said the UAE was leading the probe into the damaged oil tankers, but added that "we have some indications and we will make the announcements once the investigations are completed".

The Emirates has said three Western -- the US, and -- would also be part of the investigation, along with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Neither of the two Gulf states, both close allies of the United States, has given details on the exact nature of the ship attacks.

Despite international scepticism, the has cited increasing threats from Iran, a long-time enemy of both and its regional allies, including and Saudi Arabia.

SPA said Sunday that had spoken with US about enhancing security in the region.

The US has already strengthened its military presence in the region, deploying several strategic bombers.

US last week predicted that Iran would "soon" want to negotiate.

