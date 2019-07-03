'Naushera ka Sher' remembered on martyrdom anniversary in J-K's Rajouri

Army Wednesday commemorated the supreme sacrifice made by Maha Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Mohammad Usman and his men who attained martyrdom defending the nation during 1947-48 operations in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

'Naoshera Ka Sher', a title given to the officer for his bravery and valour, who along his men not just prevented the capture of border town but in a fierce battle, recaptured the Jhangar area from Pakistan before succumbing to his injuries on this day in 1948, a defence spokesman said.

He said a grand yet solemn memorial function was held at Jhangar and Naushera by Army's Ace of Spade Division.

General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Parmajit Singh led the wreath laying ceremony at Usman Memorial, Jhangar, the spokesman said.

Cultural events were also held at Butalia Auditorium where dignitaries from military and civil were present.

He said veterans, gallantary award winners, 'Bal Sainiks' and 'Veer Naris' were also felicitated on the occasion, while Army Goodwill Public School was renovated and upgraded with furniture.

The Army also conducted Naushera Inter Village T-20 Cricket Tournament, ex-servicemen rally and cultural competition for the border villages of the tehsil as a part of the commemoration, the spokesman said.

