Convict lynched inside Jamshedpur jail by inmates

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

A convict serving a 10-year sentence in a dowry case was beaten to death by other inmates following a clash inside the Ghaghidih Central Jail here Tuesday, police said.

Manoj Singh was beaten to death by some jail inmates belonging to one Pankaj Dubey gang following an altercation, East Singhbhum district Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray said.

He said the clash broke out after Manoj Singh beat up some inmates belonging to the gang and in retaliation, the gang members lynched Singh.

The SSP said an undertrial prisoner, Sumit Singh, suffered serious injuries in the clash and was admitted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical Hospital here.

He added that half-a-dozen other injured inmates were undergoing treatment at the jail hospital.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 23:10 IST

