Dabholkar case: CBI cites confession of accused to oppose lawyer's bail

The CBI Tuesday cited a "Forensic Psychological Analysis Statement" of accused and told a court here that he had admitted during the test that he and killed rationalist

The prosecution cited the report while opposing the bail of Sanjeev Punalekar, and said that it was already part of the charge sheet against Kalaskar.

The argument on the bail plea of Punalekar is being heard before (special judge) R M Pande.

The CBI has claimed that Kalaskar and Andure shot dead while he was on a morning walk on the in Pune on August 20, 2013.

told the court Tuesday that the test on Kalaskar was conducted last year.

During the test, Kalaskar told psychological experts that he, along with Andure, had killed Dabholkar, the SPP said.

Citing the same report, he said Kalaskar also admitted before the experts that he met Punalekar in June 2018 and that Punalekar instructed him to destroy the firearms used in the murder.

The CBI has said Punalekar, if given bail, will tamper with evidence.

Punalekar and his were arrested last month.

Punalekar is accused of advising Kalaskar to destroy the firearms used in the as well as the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Bhave is accused of conducting reconnaissance along with the two shooters and helping them escape after killing Dabholkar.

