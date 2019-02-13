Cop gets four years' RI for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

A local court in Wednesday sentenced an assistant of police (ASI) to four years' rigorous imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man booked in a theft case in 2013.

Additional district and sessions court A C Tiwari convicted ASI under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and handed him the sentence, said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the

As per the prosecution, Shukla had demanded Rs 5,000 from complainant who was booked by him in a theft case in 2013.

Sahu lodged a complaint with on May 4, 2013, stating that Shukla was threatening to impose additional sections of the IPC and delay filing of the charge sheet if he was not paid the bribe, the court was told.

Shukla was arrested when he was accepting the money from the complainant.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)