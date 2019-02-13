65-yr-old found dead in Samba

A 65-years-old man was found dead on the side of Highway in and Kashmir's district on Wednesday, police said.

"The deceased Ghulam Ali Bhat, a resident of Bhadarwah, was a former block development He was found dead in the morning near Dera Gandotra in Vijaypur area," they added.

Bhat was currently living in Bhatindi area of and was reported missing by his family on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the former government had died after being hit by a speeding vehicle, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on to nab the culprits.

