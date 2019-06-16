Cop injured after being attacked by tempo driver in Delhi

A police officer was injured on Sunday after allegedly being attacked by a tempo driver following an accident between their vehicles in northwest Delhi, officials said.
According to a senior police officer, the accident between a Gramin Sewa Tempo and a police vehicle occurred in the evening, leading to a brawl between a police officer and the tempo driver which soon turned violent.
The tempo driver attacked a police officer on the head with a sword. The tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg, the officer said.
The matter being enquired by a senior police officer, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
